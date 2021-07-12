Powerful Tech Tools That Give REALTORSÂ® a Competitive Edge

Technology increasingly impacts life on most every levelâ€”especially for REALTORSÂ® and their businesses. Even before 2020, proptech was seeing accelerated growth, and now, spurred by the pandemic, new and innovative tech tools are helping REALTORSÂ® expand their businesses more effectively and efficiently.

According to the National Association of REALTORSÂ® (NAR), REALTORSÂ® are connected on multiple technology platforms to perform their jobs. More than nine in 10 members use a smartphone with wireless email and internet capability, and a laptop or desktop computer. Nearly allâ€”95%â€”use email, and 57% use social media apps daily. Many new technologies are revolutionizing the work of REALTORSÂ®, bringing significant benefit to the way they manage and grow their business. From innovative mobile technology solutions to transaction management platforms, being able to keep in touch with clients from anywhere, at any time, means more leads and more sales.

To help NAR members stay ahead of the latest real estate technology advancements, the REALTOR BenefitsÂ® Program forged partnerships with industry leading technology providers to introduce essential tech tools at special, negotiated rates. These solutions help members stay a step ahead of the competition with the latest transaction management tools, cutting-edge marketing technology and state-of-the-art devices.

The REALTOR BenefitsÂ®

Program Helps Members Tap Into the Latest Technology, Take Business to New Heights

Speeding Up Transactions

Whether driving between showings or meeting with prospective sellers, REALTORSÂ® are always on the go. Fortunately, eSignature and transaction management platforms make the process of finalizing contracts smoother, simpler and fasterâ€”from anywhere:

– DocuSign transforms how REALTORSÂ® prepare, sign, act on and manage their transactions, providing a fast, secure and automated platform for business. Members receive 20% off electronic signature services and special plans from NAR’s exclusive eSignature provider. For individuals and offices of up to five users, visit nar.realtor/DocuSign. For offices of six or more users, call 1-877-720-2040.

Landing More Leads

The real estate industry is rapidly evolving, and REALTORSÂ® need new and more effective ways to connect with clients faster. Whether it’s increasing your social media presence, boosting online advertising or increasing e-prospecting, these tools help members grow their business:

– Adwerx lets REALTORSÂ® dive into digital advertising and build their brands through targeted campaigns locally and within their market sphere. Members receive 15% additional impressions on newly purchased and renewing campaigns, which can be combined with other eligible discounts. nar.realtor/Adwerx

– Placester allows REALTORSÂ® to design their own fully customized website quickly and easily. NAR members receive 20% off professional real estate websites, which include IDX integration capability, advanced property search, multiple site designs, unlimited pages and more. nar.realtor/Placester

Pumping Up Productivity

Much of the latest real estate technology enables members to be more productive on the go. These global technology leaders provide exclusive pricing on personal and professional computing needs for mobile techâ€”and home-computing products:

– Dell offers members-only pricing on laptops, notebooks, desktops, electronics, accessories, servers and more to help members power their businesses. nar.realtor/Dell

– Lenovo offers exclusive discounts for REALTORSÂ® of up to 45% off select computing technologies, including the award-winning ThinkPadÂ® notebooks, the Yoga convertible laptops, Smart Displays, accessories and more. nar.realtor/Lenovo

The REALTOR BenefitsÂ® Program makes it easier and more affordable for REALTORSÂ® to access top real estate technology solutions so that members can focus on what matters most: growing their real estate business.

The REALTOR BenefitsÂ® Program is the exclusive member benefits program of the National Association of REALTORSÂ®, bringing savings and special offers just for NAR members. In one year, over 800,000 REALTORSÂ® gained an edge by leveraging at least one REALTOR BenefitsÂ® Program offering, saving $74 million on member benefits from industry-leading companies. Program partners are carefully selected and understand the unique needs of real estate professionals. Learn more and save by visiting www.nar.realtor/RealtorBenefits.