Can a Fence Help You Sell Your House?

Prospective buyers are interested in a lot of things, including privacy and security. These issues may be particularly important to people who have young children and/or pets. If you decide to sell your house, a fence may help you attract a buyer, provided it’s well built and in good condition.

A Fence Can Appeal to Parents, Pet Owners and People Who Value Privacy

For people with young children, keeping them safe is paramount. A fence can give parents confidence that their kids will stay in the yard and that other people and animals won’t be able to easily get in and put their children in danger. A solid fence may be more appealing to parents than one with gaps that could let someone see into the yard or let an animal slip through.

Pet owners may also be drawn to your house if it has a fenced-in backyard. They will be able to let a dog outside to run and play instead of having to take it for a walk around the block several times per day. A sturdy fence can keep a dog from escaping and possibly getting injured by another animal or a car. It can also keep other animals out of the yard and keep a pet safe.

A fence may be a strong selling point for people who like to maintain a level of privacy. Homeowners may want to be able to enjoy a meal outside without worrying that their neighbors may be watching. This may be particularly important to prospective buyers if your house is in a residential area with other homes close by.

Fence Material, Condition and Location Are Important

Fences can be constructed with several types of materials, including wood, chain link and wrought iron. Wood is one of the most popular fencing materials because it’s attractive and durable. Chain link is less sturdy and less aesthetically pleasing. Wrought iron is strong and attractive, but some people may prefer a fence without spaces that can let people see into the yard.

A fence that is well maintained may appeal to potential buyers, but one that has been neglected and has areas that are rotting or falling down will be an eyesore and a safety hazard. If that describes your fence, you should have it repaired or replaced before you put your home on the market.

Buyers may want a fenced-in backyard to keep kids and pets safe and to protect their privacy, but some may prefer not to have a fence encircling their front yard. The layout of your yard and the neighborhood, as well as potential buyers’ preferences, can all come into play.