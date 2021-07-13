Elm Street Announces Major Tech Acquisitions

The residential real estate technology and marketing solutions company has acquired Morris Real Estate Marketing Group and IXACT Contact Solutions, specialists in marketing solutions and repeat and referral lead generation conversion technology across the Canadian real estate sector. Both the tech acquisitions of Morris Marketing and IXACT expand Elm Street’s Elevate platform, which provides an end-to-end suite of real estate technology and marketing services.

“Morris Marketing is an established company with a strong reputation and substantial client-base in the Canadian market, which was clearly very attractive to us,” said Prem Luthra, president and CEO of Elm Street Technology. “Combine that with the outstanding IXACT product offering and its placement within the Elm Street Technology product suite, we couldn’t be more excited to see the future impact of our combined initiatives.”

Elm Street Technology’s Elevate platform offers a variety of tools, including IDX websites, lead generation services, CRM, email, social, text and blog marketing automation, recruiting and retention campaigns and more.

Content Square 1.

“We are thrilled to align our company with Elm Street Technology,” stated Allan Goldstein, president and CEO of Morris Marketing and IXACT. “Our collective North American presence will allow rapid product and service expansion across our combined clients, providing the real estate sector with a truly intuitive, seamless user-experience across digital and other marketing mediums.”

“Since our inception, Elm Street Technology has expanded our offering and customer base through strategic acquisitions,” adds Prem Luthra. “Morris Marketing and IXACT are the ninth and tenth companies to join the Elm Street Technology family in our short tenure and we look forward to building on the power of the brands and solutions they’ve created. Our company cultures are perfectly aligned around providing incredible products and services to the real estate community, in the United States and now across Canada.”

Early in 2020, Elm Street Technology announced a strategic partnership with Aquiline Capital Partners, a private investment firm based in New York and London investing in businesses across the financial services sector. This partnership has enabled Elm Street Technology to accelerate its organic growth and to pursue strategic acquisitions. Past acquisitions have included companies such as VoicePad, FlowROI, IDX Broker, eMerge, AgentJet, Listingbook, RLS2000 and Consolidated Knowledge.

Content Square 2.

For more information, please visit www.tryelevate.com.