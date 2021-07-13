LoneWolf Announces Major Authentisign Upgrade

LoneWolf’s Authentisign was completely rebuilt and redesigned using cloud-based technology to provide real estate agents with a faster and simpler signing experience, according to the company.

Lone Wolf is releasing the new solution in select areas across the U.S. through Transactions (TransactionDesk Edition), starting in July.

With over 750,000 licensed users and 28 million signatures processed in 2020, the eSignature is built directly into Lone Wolf Transactions (zipForm Edition and TransactionDesk Edition) and CREA WEBForms®, powered by TransactionDesk.

Agents and brokers can import listing data directly from their MLS, prepare listing agreements or offers, and get them signed in a single, connected, digital solution.

Lone Wolf redesigned Authentisign from the ground up, working together with thousands of agent and administrative users over the past two years for input and validation.

The rebuilt Authentisign now includes a new Transaction Workspace tailored to agents; one that allows them to pull in forms, documents and contacts in one place without having to go back and forth in their workflow.

“This is a great day for agents, brokers, and homebuyers and sellers everywhere,” said Jimmy Kelly, CEO and president of Lone Wolf. “With the market the way it is right now, it’s critical that agents are able to work fast while staying in lockstep with their clients. The new Authentisign puts the fastest and most innovative eSignature solution in their hands, so they can prepare, send, and sign real estate documents effortlessly.”

“I participated in Lone Wolf’s trial program, and I absolutely love the new Authentisign,” said Janice Poetsch, chief administrative officer from Fair Realty. “The new Authentisign was not only easier and faster than the previous version, but it was also easier and faster than any other eSignature solution I’ve used. The new transaction workspace is a massive time saver for real estate agents, and the signing experience for clients is incredibly intuitive.”

Authentisign is available to agents as an add-on to Lone Wolf Transactions and provided to over 750,000 agents in the U.S. and Canada as a member benefit via state/local associations, boards and MLSs, and through many brokerages. Lone Wolf is releasing the all-new Authentisign in a phased rollout to Transactions (TransactionDesk Edition) users starting in July, while the solution will be made available to Transactions (zipForm Edition) users in 2022.

“Signings are the moment of truth in real estate, so there’s nothing more important to agents than getting this process right,” said Dan Fortin, product manager at Lone Wolf. “Built into Transactions, the all-new Authentisign gives agents and their clients a simple and professional signing experience without unnecessary steps or explanations. This is a massive upgrade for digital signatures, and for real estate agents in particular; and it’s one that can’t be found anywhere else.”

For more information, please visit www.lwolf.com.