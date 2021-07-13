Should You Choose a House With Wall-to-Wall Carpeting or Hardwood Flooring?

If you’re on the lookout for your next home, you will probably come across houses with wall-to-wall carpet or hardwood flooring. Each has advantages and disadvantages. Your personal preferences will play an important role in your decision-making process.

Comfort and Style

Many people love the feeling of walking on carpet barefoot. Wall-to-wall carpet can make a house feel warm and welcoming, and it’s available in a wide range of colors and piles, or heights. Hardwood flooring is popular because of its attractive appearance and the way it can work with practically any type of furnishings.

If you choose a house with hardwood flooring, chances are, your current furniture will look great in your new home. If you select a house with carpet, however, you may need to buy new furniture that will work with the color of the carpet.

Noise

Carpeting can soften noise. That may be important to you if you’re planning to buy a multi-level house and you don’t want family members in one area to be disturbed by noise coming from another floor. Walking on hardwood flooring can be noisy, but the sound can be minimized by using area rugs.

Cleaning and Care

Carpeting can be good at hiding dirt, but stains may be hard to remove, depending on the color of the carpet, the type of stain and how long it soaks in before it gets cleaned up. Keep all of this in mind if you have young kids or pets.

Carpeting can also trap allergens, such as pet hair and dander. That can make it undesirable in families where someone has allergies. Carpets need to be vacuumed frequently and should also be deep cleaned periodically to get rid of ground-in dirt and grime that vacuuming can’t remove.

Wood flooring is generally easier to maintain than carpet. Hardwood flooring can simply be swept or vacuumed. It’s important to note that hardwood flooring is susceptible to damage caused by moisture and humidity. If there is a spill or leak somewhere in the house, wood flooring can be damaged, or even destroyed. Consider these risks if you have children or pets.

Hardwood flooring can get damaged by high-heeled shoes and pets’ claws, but it generally lasts much longer than carpet. When wood flooring gets scratched, it can be sanded and refinished to look like new. Carpeting, on the other hand, may simply need to be replaced.

Which Type of Flooring Is Right for You?

Carpeting comes in a variety of styles. Hardwood flooring can include many different species and types of wood, including engineered, prefinished and laminate flooring. Some forms of wood flooring are more durable than others. If you look at a house with hardwood flooring, ask for additional information on the type of wood.

When deciding which type of flooring is preferable, consider your family’s needs and lifestyle. If you have kids, pets or a family member with allergies, think about whether carpet or hardwood flooring would be healthier and easier to maintain.