Should You Install Tile Flooring in Your Home?

If you’re thinking about replacing the flooring in one or more rooms in your home, several options may come to mind, including hardwood, carpet and tile. Each has pros and cons, but tile flooring has some benefits that make it an excellent choice, especially for specific parts of a house.

Tile Flooring is Durable

Tiles are hard and strong, which means they can stand up to years of daily foot traffic without showing signs of serious wear and tear. If a heavy object falls on a tile floor, it may cause damage, but cracked tiles are easy to replace.

Tile is Resistant to Stains and Water Damage

Spills that aren’t cleaned up immediately can damage or even destroy carpet, and water can cause wood flooring to warp. You won’t have to worry about those issues if you choose tile flooring.

If a liquid gets spilled on a tile floor, it’s easy to clean up. Tile won’t absorb water and get damaged the way some other types of flooring can. These features make tile flooring an excellent option for a kitchen or bathroom, where food and beverages can be spilled and water from a sink or shower can get splashed onto the floor.

Unlike carpet, tile flooring won’t trap dust, pet dander or other allergens. This makes tile a good choice for your home if a member of your family suffers from allergies or asthma.

Tile Flooring Can Be Cold

One of the drawbacks of tile flooring is that it can be cold, which can be unpleasant during the winter if you like to walk around the house barefoot. However, placing area rugs on the floor, or wearing socks, shoes or slippers, can easily address that issue. In the summer, you may appreciate the feeling of cool tile under your feet.

Tile Can Be Slippery

Tile flooring can be a safety hazard for members of your family, especially young children, senior citizens and individuals with limited mobility. Since tile flooring is hard, falls can lead to serious injuries. If you decide to install tile in your home, you can use area rugs to reduce the risk of slip and fall accidents. You should also be sure to wipe up spills right away to prevent any injuries.

Tile Flooring is Affordable

While prices vary, tile flooring generally falls between carpet and hardwood in terms of cost. The type of tile you choose, as well as the size and design of the pieces, can influence the cost of the project.

It’s possible to install tile flooring yourself, but it’s more difficult than laying some other types of flooring. Paying a professional to install tile may be a better option, even if it adds to the overall price tag.