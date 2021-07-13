Signs That You Need to Unplug

Most people spend several hours every day using a cellphone, laptop and other electronic devices. That can have profound effects on both physical and mental health. Taking breaks from tech every now and then can help you relax and recharge.

How Technology Can Affect Your Health

If you’re glued to your laptop or smartphone, you may find it hard to focus on important tasks. Frequently checking your phone and other devices to find out if you have received any emails or texts can divert your attention away from other things and make it take longer to get tasks done. You may feel that you’re always working, but you’re not accomplishing as much as you would like.

If you work from home, you have to keep in touch with your boss and colleagues, but checking your email too often can be detrimental. Scanning your inbox first thing in the morning and throughout the day can lead to anxiety. Checking your email before you go to bed can make it hard to sleep since you’ll be focused on what you need to do the next day.

Even if you spend time before you go to bed looking at things that you find enjoyable, not work emails, you may still find it hard to unwind. The light from these screens can affect your circadian rhythm and ability to sleep.

You may notice physical effects of spending too much time online. For example, you may experience back or neck pain from hunching over a device for long stretches of time. Eye strain is another common problem that can arise if you spend a lot of time in front of a screen and don’t take frequent breaks.

Constantly checking social media to keep in touch with loved ones can backfire. Many people feel worse about themselves and their lives after looking at social media posts showing others having fun. It’s important to realize that people tend to focus on the positives and minimize the negatives on social media. That can create the impression that others have it better than you do, which can drag you down emotionally.

Taking a Break From Technology Can Improve Your Health

Stepping away from your devices for a while every day can make you feel less stressed out and help you sleep better. Unplugging can also allow you to spend more time with your family and friends, and focus on activities that you enjoy.

Make a commitment to step away from all your electronic devices for a period of time each day. Let your family, friends and colleagues know that you won’t be using your laptop, tablet or cellphone during those times.

When you’re taking a break from tech, use that time to exercise, socialize with others, read a book or do something else that you enjoy. This is particularly important first thing in the morning and before bedtime.