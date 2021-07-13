If you run a brokerage, you know that change is one of your biggest challenges. Changing a core technology provider especially is often fraught with fear and hesitation.

As a result, those decisions often get put on hold. Brokers worry that a major tech change will be way more hassle than it’s worth, and thereby neglect to make a necessary change.

Fortunately, tech migrations don’t have to cause tech migraines. The key is to plan your path by answering three questions: What actually goes into the transition? What will the partner provide? How do you know they are the right partner for your firm?

Getting Started

It’s essential to understand how you are going to implement change within your business. As a 10-agent brokerage, you still must get all 10 agents on board. Likewise, if you’re talking about a 1,500-agent brokerage, you understand that big ships can’t turn very quickly, and it’s going to take time. There are a lot of moving pieces you must consider, including the hurdles ahead and what you need to do to clear them.

Delta has adopted a series of best practices that help brokerages realize that making a move doesn’t have to be excruciating and will ultimately better your business. Two Delta superpowers—in-site content migration and SEO—protect brokerages and their hard-earned online equity.

We begin with a proven four-step process Delta built over our past 27 years in business.

Step 1 – Introduction: We’ll introduce you to Delta, learn more about your business and review our products to make sure you have a good understanding of what it is that we offer. Most importantly, we need to answer this question: “Are we the right fit for your business?”

Step 2 – Onboarding: An 11-point checklist helps set expectations. A tech partner must provide a detailed scope of work and be held accountable. It’s also going to help you and your people stay accountable to keep the transition on track.

Step 3 – Implementation: While this will vary based on the scale of the project, it’s typically a three-to-four-month process. Everything is defined with timelines. Establishing a recurring cycle of communication is imperative.

Step 4 – Live: A rollout or implementation doesn’t end when we go live. This is when the Delta team takes all the heavy lifting off the brokerage. Delta excels at offering brokerages customization and personalization, digging deep to perfect your system, be that single sign-on dashboard, systems functionality, quick links into other services, and more.

Finally, Delta backs all of this with three guarantees:

– A launch guarantee to be on time and on budget

– A transition guarantee that it will be smooth and reliable

– A safe guarantee, which allows you to terminate your agreement with us without penalty