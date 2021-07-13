2 Things Stand in the Way of Strong Team Leadership

There are two prominent issues stopping most agents from reaching success and having strong team leadership. First is poor time management and the second is a lack of delegation. They can’t seem to let go of the many tasks that are easily handled by someone else.

Interestingly, these two reasons are connected. One causes the other. A team leader’s lack of ability to delegate causes poor time management. However, once the team leader learns to delegate properly, they have so much more time available to drive business development.

Even agents and team leaders who don’t sell many houses can easily become overwhelmed. If you avoid delegating many, many tasks, your business will take over your life! Luckily for you, the easiest way to solve both the delegation and time management problems is by hiring a client care coordinator (an administrative assistant) who can provide the support necessary for you and your business to thrive.

A qualified client care coordinator can complete nearly all the non-income-producing tasks that take you away from prospecting, which is the highest and best use of your time.

Many agents and team leaders are hesitant to hire a client care coordinator because they don’t want to commit to the additional annual expense. But you shouldn’t look at adding a new employee like this. Instead, look at only 30 days at a time. Can you afford to pay the new employee for 30 days? Can this employee start adding to the success of the business? Sometimes you just need a little faith.

A client care coordinator can help you with paperwork, scheduling, uploading necessary documents and forms, client events, institutional marketing and branding, referral gifts, and keeping in touch with buyers and sellers from contract to closing.

The list could go on and on. Once you have someone handling these activities for you, you’ll finally have plenty of time to provide the amazing service you’ve always intended and to produce more referrals because of the enhanced service.

