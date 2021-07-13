Updater Adds Local Moving Service to Roster

Updater has acquired Dolly, a provider of on-demand local delivery and moving service, enabling the company to offer affordable “Helpers” for small local moves, particularly when a full-service moving company is not a practical solution.

When Dolly users’ moves are too large or too far for its network of Helpers, the job can be funneled to another subsidiary of Updater, MoveHQ, which supports a nationwide network of full-service moving companies.

“Dolly’s innovative on-demand product has filled an unmet consumer need for cost-effective assistance for their smaller local moving and delivery needs, thereby creating greater optionality, convenience and overall satisfaction,” said David Greenberg, founder and CEO of Updater. “In Dolly, we are gaining best-in-class technology and service that we’re able to integrate into our platform, creating a frictionless purchasing experience for consumers and new opportunities for growth. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Dolly into the Updater family.”

This transaction marks Updater’s third acquisition in nearly four years. The Dolly team will remain in Seattle, operating as an Updater Technologies subsidiary.

“We couldn’t be more excited to join the Updater family,” said Mike Howell, co-founder and CEO of Dolly. “Updater currently serves over 25% of the 12.6 million U.S. households that move each year, so this combination presents an immediate opportunity for us to dramatically expand the number of consumers we serve, driving tremendous growth and efficiency across markets. Not only is this great for consumers, but the opportunity to support Updater users will result in tens of thousands of new, high-quality, high-paying jobs for Dolly Helpers. It’s a win-win combination that strengthens our nationwide, on-demand local moving and delivery platform.”

For more information, please visit www.updater.com.