2021 REACH Class Transforming Real Estate Tech

Second Century Ventures (SCV), the strategic investment arm of the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR), recently unveiled the 2021 REACH scale-up class. REACH identified eight transformative real estate tech companies pushing the boundaries of innovation with pioneering tools and best-in-class solutions.

Since 2013, the REACH program has been driving growth for emerging technologies by supporting their launch into the real estate vertical and adjacent markets. REACH pinpoints the startups that hold the greatest potential to help REALTORS® accelerate business and gives those entrepreneurs the tools to expand exponentially by building their platforms, products and services to benefit more than 1.4 million U.S. and international members.

“Second Century Ventures’ investment in the REACH Class of 2021 illustrates NAR’s ongoing, long-term commitment to investing in real estate technology and innovation,” says SCV President and NAR CEO Bob Goldberg. “This year, the pandemic gave new urgency to the development of technological solutions and further highlighted the essential contribution of SCV—the most active venture fund in global real estate technology.”

Though the pandemic spurred the need for innovative tools to adapt to changing restrictions, REACH is focused on technologies with lasting impact in our increasingly tech-dependent industry. Programs like REACH allow NAR to proactively prepare for ever-changing market conditions and respond nimbly, as happened in 2020.

According to Goldberg, “These exceptional startups were chosen not only for their capacity to address the unique challenges presented by the pandemic, but for the ways they will revolutionize the home-buying and -selling experience. Together, these innovators and thought leaders will deliver value to REALTORS® and drive positive change in the industry for decades to come.”

Meet the REACH Class of 2021

Representing a variety of stages of growth, these eight proptech companies offer a range of inventive solutions in real estate financing, home maintenance and repair, marketing, senior living services and more.

Several of the startups aim to help more people get into new homes more quickly. Knock is a fast-growing fintech company whose flagship product makes it easy for consumers to buy their dream home before listing their current house, while Landis helps agents provide renters with an innovative and accelerated path to homeownership. Plunk is the first mobile app leveraging AI to forecast home valuation and identify specific remodeling projects that will provide the most return.

Others offer value-add solutions to help REALTORS® navigate their work more effectively. Aryeo’s content management platform enables creators and real estate professionals to collaborate seamlessly, saving time and resulting in better quality. Milestones is an end-to-end digital customer experience platform that helps real estate professionals interact with consumers through personalized landing pages and centralized hubs to manage all aspects of the home-buying and -selling process.

Two companies focus on unique solutions for property owners. Feather takes a next-generation approach to furniture and home decor rental and Super offers a technology-enabled home care and repair subscription service. K4Connect, a mission-driven startup, focuses on empowering older adults and those living with disabilities with technology solutions for residents, staff and operators of senior living communities.

Expanding Our REACH

In addition to the residential real estate technology scale-up program, REACH offers a program focused on the U.S. commercial sector as well as international programs through REACH Canada, REACH Australia and REACH United Kingdom to grow technology and advance the real estate system on a global scale.

Get Involved!

Join the REACH Insight Panel and be among the first to test innovative products and services offered by REACH companies. Or, if you’re interested in helping shape and refine these technologies, your brokerage can take part in an exclusive pilot. Sign up or learn more at narreach.com.