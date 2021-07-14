NAR Presenting Real Estate Forecast Summit

The National Association of REALTORS’® (NAR) Real Estate Forecast Summit: Global Update is being held on Mon., July 26 from 2 to 3 p.m. ET. NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun and several leading international economists will discuss foreign buying trends in the U.S. housing market, the top countries for Chinese buyers, and real estate market conditions in Australia and Canada.

During the summit, Yun will discuss the findings from NAR’s “2021 Profile of International Transactions in U.S. Residential Real Estate,” which is scheduled to be released the morning of July 26.

The report measures the size of U.S. residential real estate transactions—dollar volume and number of existing-home purchases—with international buyers and identifies the top countries of origin, U.S. destinations by state, and buying preferences of foreign buyers.

Content Square 1.

Additional speakers include:

– Georg Chmiel, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman, Juwai IQI (China)

– Nerida Conisbee, Chief Economist, Ray White (Australia)

– Shaun Cathcart, Director and Senior Economist, Housing Data and Market Analysis, CREA/ACI (Canada)

For more information, please visit https://www.nar.realtor/events/nar-real-estate-forecast-summit/agenda.