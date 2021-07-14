Staying Top of Mind by Educating Buyers

A great teacher will never lack inquiring minds, and in today’s housing market, real estate agents stand to benefit from being a source of knowledge on home-buying and staying top of mind.

From sharing tips on finding listings to helping people understand the arduous task of financing a home, there is plenty of information agents can share and a lot of people who will see the value in increasing their knowledge.

Here are a few ways agents can throw on their teacher hat and engage and educate at the same time.

Create a Blog

By starting a blog dedicated to educating buyers, an agent can leverage their expertise and industry knowledge. Focus on a particular topic or niche of the buying process and let your creativity fly. Perhaps you want to simplify market data for your readers or wish to offer tips and tricks to navigate multi-bid situations.

Whatever topics you decide to discuss, be authentic and consistent with your audience. Set a schedule and deadlines for posting so your blog readers can build trust based on your consistency.

As you develop your voice and style as a real estate expert, promote your platform and content on social media to start boosting that brand. Collaborate with others and don’t forget to enjoy it.

Get Social

Social media offers plenty of opportunities for agents to leverage their online presence to engage and educate buyers. Polls and surveys are an interactive way to source ideas that your sphere is interested in learning.

Once you have an idea of what people want to learn, use your experience to discuss the topics through various formats, including tips and strategies posts, infographics, and live streaming seminars. You can even repost relevant articles from reputable sources.

Develop hashtags and campaigns devoted to your new online classroom and promote them regularly.

Launch an Email Newsletter

Email is one of the most powerful touchpoints for you to leverage. Likewise, newsletters are a great way to engage with your sphere and stay in touch. They can also be tools to keep folks updated on what’s happening in the market and how that may affect them.

Use a newsletter to provide real estate news and provide your commentary on its significance. If you’re implementing any of the previously mentioned platforms, your newsletter can be another way to promote those efforts and get more eyes on your content and brand.