Weichert Launches Consumer Incentives Through New Program

Weichert recently announced its new “We Do It All, Guaranteed!” program, focusing on delivering a simplified home-buying and selling experience for its customers. Now, when customers use all the company’s “All Under One Roof SM” services, they also receive the program’s incentives, including closing-costs savings, a free one-year home warranty and a $5,000 closing date guarantee.

“The ‘We Do It All, Guaranteed!’ program is designed to raise greater awareness about what makes the Weichert Brand unique, so that we can deliver our industry-leading ‘All Under One Roof SM‘ customer experience to more of our buyers and sellers,” said Carlo Siracusa, president of Weichert Residential Brokerage. “When our team of advisors works together to provide real estate, mortgage, insurance, closing settlement and home protection services “All Under One Roof,” our customers enjoy a simpler and more enjoyable journey home with less paperwork, fewer phone calls and shorter transaction timeframes.”

“Bidding wars and sales over asking price are common in this fast-paced market,” Siracusa noted. “Buyers must be preapproved and ready to make a solid offer—and oftentimes counteroffers—very quickly to secure a purchase. Working with our ‘All Under One Roof SM team helps provide peace of mind and make the buying and selling process more rewarding for our customers. With the new “We Do It All, Guaranteed!” program, they are also eligible for valuable financial incentives.”

The “We Do It All, Guaranteed!” program encourages customer loyalty by offering incentives worth up to $6,000 with program enrollment. Registered customers can qualify to receive:

– A $5,000 closing day guarantee

– A $500 closing credit

– A free one-year Weichert Home Warranty

– A $50 gift card for an insurance quote

“Since then, other companies have tried to imitate our approach by piecing together a variety of third-party solutions that are promoted as a one-stop offering,” said Aram Minnetian, president and COO of Weichert Companies. “No other real estate company can do what we do because we possess all the real estate, mortgage, title settlement and personal lines insurance expertise in house. Plus, we took the time to integrate all our services so our customers can enjoy a seamless and rewarding home-buying experience that we refer to as the ‘All Under One Roof SM‘ customer experience. We are excited to raise the standards for our customers and the industry once again through the introduction of the ‘We Do It All, Guaranteed!’ program.”



For more information, please visit www.weichert.com.