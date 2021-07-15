How to Protect Your Kids From Sunburn

You and your family probably enjoy spending time outdoors in the summer. Visiting the beach, swimming in a pool and playing in the backyard can be fun opportunities for family bonding, but you need to protect your kids from the harmful effects of the sun.

How the Sun Can Affect Your Children

The sun’s UVA and UVB rays can be harmful to anyone. Unprotected skin that’s exposed to the sun can become sunburned and the sun’s rays can also cause skin cancer and cataracts later in life.

The skin contains melanin that offers some protection from the sun. People with darker skin tones have more melanin than people with lighter skin tones.

Regardless of skin tone, however, anyone who spends time in the sun needs protection. Babies are particularly susceptible to sunburn because their melanin is underdeveloped and their skin is thinner than that of older children and adults.

How to Keep Your Kids Safe When They Play Outdoors

It’s best to keep your children inside at times when the sun is strongest, which is generally between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. If you decide to spend time outside during those hours, keep them in the shade as much as possible. If you take a trip to the beach or have an outdoor picnic, bring along an umbrella so you won’t be exposed to direct sunlight. It’s especially important to keep babies under 6 months old in the shade.

When your kids spend time outdoors, cover as much of their skin as possible. Dress them in long-sleeved shirts and long pants. Hats with wide brims and sunglasses can also provide additional protection.

Always apply sunscreen before your family heads out of the house. Look for a product with an SPF of at least 30. If you have a baby under 6 months old, use a sunscreen with an SPF of 15 on exposed skin. Choose a broad-spectrum sunscreen that will protect your family from both UVA and UVB rays.

People often overlook certain areas when applying sunscreen. Make sure that you cover the entire face, ears, neck and feet.

If your kids will spend time in water, choose a sunscreen that’s water resistant. Reapply sunscreen frequently if your kids are swimming or sweating.

It’s important to note that the sun can cause harm at any time of the year, regardless of the weather. Even on a cloudy day, the sun’s rays can cause sunburn, eye damage and increase the risk of developing skin cancer later on. Sun exposure can be particularly dangerous at high altitudes where clouds offer less protection and in areas closer to the equator.

Be a Good Role Model for Your Kids

Children learn by example. Show them that you take the danger of sun exposure seriously. Stay in the shade as much as possible, wear protective clothing and use sunscreen so your kids will follow your lead.