Pros and Cons of Wood Siding

If the siding on your house is damaged, or if you’re tired of the way it looks and think it may be time to make an upgrade, consider replacing it with wood siding. Like all forms of siding, wood has its advantages and disadvantages. Here are some important things you should know to figure out if wood siding is right for you.

Benefits of Wood Siding

Many homeowners select wood siding because of its beautiful and timeless appearance. You can choose from a variety of wood species, as well as shingles, shakes, clapboard and other types of siding. Wood siding can be stained or painted in a wide range of colors, and a clear sealer or semi-transparent stain can highlight the unique characteristics of the wood.

Wood siding is also known for being durable. If you decide to go with wood siding, the species you select and how well you maintain it will influence how long it will last. If the wood gets damaged, it will be easier to fix than some other types of siding. One or a handful of wood shingles can be replaced, whereas with other forms of siding, it might be necessary to replace an entire section.

Content Square 1.

For environmentally conscious homeowners, wood siding is often seen as a good choice. Wood is a sustainable and biodegradable material, and the process used to manufacture wood siding doesn’t produce harmful pollutants that the production of other types of siding can.

Drawbacks of Wood Siding

Wood siding requires more maintenance than other common siding materials. It needs to be cleaned every year to get rid of dirt, mold and mildew. Wood siding also has to be painted or stained periodically to prevent damage and keep it looking like new.

This siding option is susceptible to damage from insects and birds, and termites are often drawn to wood, potentially causing major structural damage. Sometimes homeowners don’t realize that they have a termite problem until the situation is dire. Other types of insects, such as beetles and ants, can also damage wood siding.

Content Square 2.

Woodpeckers are another potential problem. If they create holes in wood siding, the shingles should be replaced as soon as possible to keep water from penetrating areas beneath the siding and causing mold.

When it comes to fire resistance, some wood siding is better than others. Wood siding with poor flame spread fire ratings can put your home and family at risk. This can also lead to high homeowners insurance premiums. You do have the option to choose wood siding that has received a fire-resistant treatment for peace of mind.

Should You Choose Wood Siding for Your Home?

When selecting siding, think about your aesthetic preferences, how much time you have to spend on maintenance and your budget. Prices for wood siding vary according to species. Wood siding is easier to install than some other types of siding and you may be able to save money by installing it yourself.