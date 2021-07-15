What to Do About Insects in Your Shed

If you open the door to your shed and find insects lurking inside, you may feel a sense of panic. Insects can cause serious damage, but there are ways to get rid of them and keep them from coming back.

Eliminate Bugs From Your Shed

There are several types of products that you can use to get rid of insects. If you know what type of bugs are in your shed, look for a product that’s designed to deal with that species of insect.

Use an insecticide inside the shed to get rid of any insects that are currently there. Apply it around the perimeter of the structure to keep other bugs from being drawn to it and creating a problem in the future. If you have kids or pets, look for an insecticide that won’t be harmful to them or find a way to keep them away from the shed so they don’t get sick.

Make the Shed Unappealing to Insects

Insects are often attracted to sheds because there is food inside. If you use your shed to store pet food, grass seed or anything else that could be a source of food for insects, make sure it’s in a sealed container that bugs can’t get inside. Be sure to keep trash cans out of the shed, as well.

Insects are drawn to areas with trash and debris. Empty out your shed and give it a thorough cleaning. Regularly sweep the inside of the building so bugs won’t come back.

Sometimes insects don’t enter a shed on their own, but rather get carried in. If you use lawn and garden tools and don’t clean them before you put them away, any insects that are on the tools can get transported to your shed. Take all the tools out of your structure and clean them. Get in the habit of cleaning tools before you put them away every time you use them in the future.

Insects prefer areas that are dark. Installing lights in and around the shed can make this space seem less inviting to bugs and encourage them to stay away.

Clear the Area Around the Shed

Remove any brush near the shed and trim any nearby tree branches so bugs can’t use them to make their way to the roof. Don’t store firewood close to the structure as it can draw bugs, which can then make their way inside the shed.

Keep Moisture Out

Water attracts mosquitoes and other types of insects. Remove any puddles of water from inside the shed and check the roof and walls for damaged areas where water can leak in. Make any necessary roof repairs and use caulk and weather stripping to seal gaps in the walls and areas around windows.