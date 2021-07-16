4 Home Features Parents Will Love

Parents are sure to be thankful for these home features.
Well-Designed Mudroom
It’s easy to overlook, but a mudroom is essential to keeping the house clean when little ones are running around.
Spacious Yard
A spacious backyard provides the perfect place for kids to get their energy out while allowing you to keep a watchful eye on them.
Bonus Rooms
Whether it’s used as a learning space where kids can do schoolwork or a rec room for indoor activities, you can always redesign your bonus room to meet your needs.
Smart Home Tech
There are a million different ways smart home technology can help make a parent’s life easier.