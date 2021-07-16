Search
How to Live an Eco-Friendly Lifestyle in the City

If you’re looking for ways to lower your impact on Mother Nature while still enjoying everything the city has to offer, here are a few tips for doing just that.

Energy-Efficient Buildings

High-performance buildings are designed to maximize efficiency, reduce water consumption and are built using environmentally-friendly materials. 

Grow a Garden

When living in the city, gardening and growing your own vegetables is an excellent way to lower your impact and stay connected to nature..

Eat Locally

Farmers’ markets and environmentally-conscious grocers are both great options for finding high-quality meat and produce that comes from local farms.

Go Electric

If owning a car is necessary in your urban environment, consider going electric and decrease carbon emissions each day.

