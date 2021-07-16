What Exactly Are Trophy Homes?

While there’s no exact definition as to what constitutes a trophy property, it usually has at least one, if not more, of the following characteristics.

Historical Significance

Having an exciting story behind the property gives it a special quality that cannot be recreated and adds to the appeal.

Grand Scale

Trophy homes usually have a breathtaking sense of grandeur that’s rarely seen in residential properties.

Unique Location

Whether it’s surrounded by mesmerizing views, or it’s the penthouse at the top of a luxury building, chances are the location is truly one of a kind.

Delivers a Lifestyle

A trophy home will commonly be full of all the high-end amenities that affluent buyers look for to support their lifestyles.