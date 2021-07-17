Register today for RISMedia’s next webinar: “Strategies for Avoiding Distractions and Increasing Daily Productivity.”

Between appointments, prep work, market research and life in general, our hectic days often seem too short. And while it may sound easier said than done, avoiding distractions can be the difference between a busy day with little accomplished versus a day that’s productive and profitable.

We assure you, there’s a better way!

Content Square 1.

Join RISMedia and our sponsor BoomTown, along with moderator Sherri Johnson, for a can’t-miss webinar to gain insights into how you can stay laser-focused on money-making activities, in spite of life’s many distractions.

When: Wed., July 21, 2021 at 3:00 P.M. ET

Register now!

Content Square 2.

Who:



Sponsored By:



Moderated By:



Moderator: Sherri Johnson is CEO and founder of Sherri Johnson Coaching & Consulting. With 20 years of experience in real estate, Johnson offers coaching, consulting and keynotes, and is a national speaker for the Homes.com Secrets of Top Selling Agents tour and the Official Real Estate Coach for McKissock Learning and Real Estate Express. She’s also an RISMedia 2021 Real Estate Newsmaker.

Content Square 3.

Mac Hill, a long-time “Boomer,” has been working at BoomTown for over eight years now. Starting as a support specialist, he built the foundation for a strong understanding of the platform and how to get the most out of it. This experience parlayed into the creation of BoomTown’s first Training Team. Hill currently works as the Advocacy & Influencer Manager where he gets to work hand-in-hand with BoomTown’s best and brightest.

Scott Kooiman is an associate broker and leads the operations, sales and marketing for Klaus Team Real Estate Solutions, an Arizona industry leader. The Klaus Team has consistently closed at least a home a day since 2010. Kooiman is also a BoomTown coach and is active in his community, serving on numerous non-profit boards.

Zach Sikes is the broker/owner of Homestead & Co, a full-service independent real estate brokerage. Sikes became a REALTOR® in 2010 and opened Homestead & Co in 2016. They now have over 50 agents with 75% starting as new salespeople.

Each month, RISMedia’s webinars draw more than 1,000 agents and brokers from across the country, eager for exclusive insight from the industry’s most profitable professionals. For a recap of our recent webinar, How to Keep Your Eye on the Prize: Increase Listings and Productivity at Your Firm” please visit RISMedia’s Housecall. To access all RISMedia webinars, please subscribe on YouTube.