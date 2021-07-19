Expect More, Stress Less: Demanding What You Need as an Agent

For potential homebuyers, the shortage of homes on the market combined with an unprecedented surge of competition from other buyers is spurring bidding wars, all-cash offers and imperviousness to sticker shock. In other words, the industry is hot.

For real estate agents, this means lots of pressure to make clients happy, and if they can’t make this happen, there goes the deal and future referrals.

Yes, the market is on fire, but the stress brought on by the inventory shortage and increasing expectations of buyers and sellers makes an even greater case for an agent’s need for top-notch brokerage support and service. At HomeSmart, we believe full-scale agent support should be the standard. It’s that simple.

Here’s how brokerages should be supporting their agents.

Agent Support

Providing tools, resources and administrative support keeps agents motivated because they know someone has their back:

Marketing

From listing presentations to flyers and brochures to social posts, your brokerage should support you with marketing materials to build your business.

Staying in Touch

Top real estate agents might not need pointers on how to close a deal or help their clients, but they still need additional resources. Your brokerage should check in regularly and assist when needed.

Tech Tools

Day by day, the industry is becoming more dependent on technology. Having access to the latest technology that streamlines processes is key. At HomeSmart, we provide our agents with the user-friendly RealSmart Agent software and app, a management tool that lets agents control every step of the transaction from one place.

Training Opportunities

Having opportunities to learn something new or brush up on skills is beneficial for agents. Access to educational classes that run the gamut from meeting the demands of hybrid live-work spaces to marketing best practices helps agents anticipate the needs of clients.

Company Culture

Agents should be proud to work under their brokerage banner and be part of a culture of collaborative communication and support. A culture that empowers agents to feel in control, especially in a stressful market, is what should be expected.

This is what a brokerage should look like. Agents should be demanding this kind of support, service and experience. Brokerages should be supplying it. At HomeSmart, our secret sauce is the ability to support all agents, no matter their industry experience or goals.

Isn’t it time you get what you deserve from your brokerage?