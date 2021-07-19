RISMedia Is Back, Live: See You in November

RISMedia Power Broker & Newsmakers Reception & Dinner Happening Live in November



Virtual education proved to be an essential part of the COVID playbook, but nothing beats in-person learning and networking. RISMedia is proud to announce we will be returning to live events, kicking things off in November with our Power Broker & Newsmakers Reception & Dinner.

Networking and Celebrating

This year’s Power Broker & Newsmakers event will not only recognize the hugely profitable real estate brokers who stepped up during a demanding year and ranked at the top of our Power Broker Report, but will also celebrate our Real Estate Newsmakers, including the induction of our 2020 and 2021 Hall of Fame—industry icons who proved anything can be achieved no matter the challenges ahead.

Our Power Broker & Newsmakers Reception & Dinner will be held on Friday, Nov. 12 at 6:30 P.M. PT at the Marriott San Diego, California.

Power Brokers Gather to Share Insights

Additionally, don’t forget to pay us a visit during the National Association of REALTORS’® annual Conference & Expo, for our Power Broker Forum—”Setting Your Sights on a Record-Breaking 2022.”

What: In RISMedia’s annual Power Broker Forum, leading brokers discuss how to achieve new levels of success as we move beyond a pandemic environment. As market dynamics continue to shift, panelists will share how they’re building a business plan for the future, one that incorporates valuable strategies and innovations that emerged over the past year and a half, but also returns to the basics that made them successful in the first place. From rethinking office space to implementing the right technology to addressing the new needs of today’s buyers and sellers, brokers will share how they’re reengaging agents—and attracting new ones—as we move into 2022 and beyond.

When: Friday, November 12, 2021 | 10:30 p.m. PT

Where: San Diego Convention Center, Room TBA

Additional details will be announced in the coming months. Stay tuned for more exciting news from RISMedia. For information on attending the event, please email dryan@rismedia.com or visit our Power Broker event site.

