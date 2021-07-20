6 Ways to Keep Your Cool in Summer’s Heat

As we move into the hottest months of summer, being smart about staying cool is essential. If you don’t have central air conditioning in your home, health professionals offer practical tips for beating the heat.

Stay Hydrated – Sweating is your body’s natural way of keeping cool because when sweat evaporates from your skin, the process absorbs energy in the form of heat, which helps to cool you down. But sweating also causes your body to lose water, which could lead to dehydration, so carry a reusable water bottle and drink more than the recommended 8-10 cups a day. But limit the ice, as icy water can activate your metabolism as your body tries to bring it up to body temperature, making you sweat even more.

Avoid Caffeine, Alcohol and Overeating – Eating smaller, lighter and more frequent meals, including salads and fruits with a lot of water, conserves energy and helps keep you hydrated. Caffeine and alcohol, on the other hand, are diuretics, which means they increase urine production, causing you to lose even more water and increase the chance of dehydration.

Use Ceiling Fans Correctly – In the summer, ceiling fans should be turning counterclockwise, forcing cool air down and hot air up toward the ceiling, making the room feel cooler.

Get a Swamp Cooler – If you live in a hot, dry climate, a swamp cooler, aka an evaporative cooler, can do wonders for cooling down a room. At a cost of $150 or more, it can be a worthwhile investment. But because it adds moisture to the air, it’s not an option if you live in a humid area.

Try a Box Fan and Ice – Put a frozen gallon jug behind your box fan and blow it toward you to make the air coming from the fan feel a lot cooler. The jug will perspire, so place the jug in a container. Adding a little salt to the water before you freeze it will make for cooler ice.