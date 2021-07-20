7 Ways to Cut Carbs This Summer and Never Miss Them

Summer is the time of year where friends and family gather for a cookout or a picnic, likely packed with yummy, carb-filled treats. But, if you are looking to lose weight or simply boost your health, those delicious carbs aren’t the best choice. While it’s not healthy to snub carbs altogether, nutritionists say that whether for health or dietary reasons, or just to help keep your body in swimsuit shape, there are clever ways to cut some of those carbs without sacrificing flavor or fullness.

Swap Portobellos or Peppers for a Bun -If you’re a mushroom fan, skip the bun and serve your burger between two grilled portobellos. Pile on the lettuce, onions and tomatoes for a tasty and substantial meal without the carbs. For another taste pleaser, roast or chargrill a couple of red, yellow or orange pepper halves and make them the bun for your burger. Not only is this delicious and healthy, but it adds some color to your plate as well.

Skewer Your Leftovers – Pass on a sandwich and thread chunks of leftover cooked chicken and veggies on skewers. Eat them for lunch with a salad and/or fresh fruit and you likely won’t miss the carbs.

Whip Up Veggie Salads – Instead of potato or pasta salad, chop up a variety of summer veggies, dress them in a bowl with a simple vinaigrette and take them to your next outdoor gathering.

Try Zoodles – Spiralized veggies are a new taste sensation and a great alternative to carb-filled pastas. Try them steamed and seasoned as you would your noodles, or with marinara sauce and turkey meatballs to enjoy a healthy alternative to a classic Italian favorite.

Make Ultra – Thin Pizzas – Use flour tortillas as the base, then pile on your favorite pizza toppings. They’re a lower-carb base and the right size for a personal size pizza.

Mash Parsnips or Carrots – Ditch the potatoes and mash up cooked carrots or turnips instead. They have far fewer carbs and their sweet taste may make them a family favorite.