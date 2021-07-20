Team Leaders: Coach Your Agents to Create $10M+ Lead Pipelines

Keep your team members focused on the most important sales function: creating and building a $10M pipeline of buyer and seller leads and setting appointments with new listing and buyer clients. It is the most effective way to increase your team members’ success.

We all know that sales only happen when we are face-to-face with a prospective buyer or listing client. Here are the strategies we teach that double and triple agents’ sales and income:

Teach agents to list. Listings are the name of the game. More sales happen from just one listing, and whoever controls the listing inventory, controls the market. So many amazing things come from one sign in a neighborhood, and it is imperative that you teach your agents how to generate and convert listings.

Most agents prefer to work with buyers because they think it is easier and less confrontational. They need to learn how to speak to prospective sellers effectively and confidently to convert and sell listings. The time you spend teaching agents how to overcome their fear of listings will benefit you as the team leader, but will also create a top performing pro for your team. Show them how to overcome seller objections and instill confidence in them and you will see amazing results.



Focus their attention on time blocking. Protect your agents’ time and increase their effectiveness and productivity by teaching them how to time block and add prospecting as an appointment in their calendar. Lead generation and follow-up should be scheduled in their calendar. This time management strategy will help them be more effective and ensure that the “money hours” are booked into their schedule for success.



Focus their attention on setting weekly appointments. Every agent on your team should have a weekly appointment goal that they share with you. Even a twice-a-week check-in will tell you how many listings, buyer showings or consultation appointments they have booked for the following week. They should also be sharing how many new clients they have converted into their “pipeline” of leads, which we refer to as the GoldMine Pipeline™️.

By tracking appointments, you’re holding them accountable, and their success rates and conversions will increase. It’s a great strategy, but it requires you to follow up with them several times a week or even daily. Great things will happen if they have an appointment goal for each week.



Focus your agents’ attention on building a $10M-plus pipeline of listing and buyer leads. Most agents only give their time and attention to about three to six clients that want to do something right now (the “A” buyers or sellers). Because of this, they don’t have a large enough pipeline of leads. I developed an exclusive GoldMine Pipeline™️ Strategy that will create $10M-, 20M-, $50M-plus pipeline of leads that will help agents double or triple their sales production and their income regardless of their current production or experience.

Having your team increase the number people they are speaking with about real estate will create predictable and consistent monthly income—two things agents want and need. Focus their attention on expanding their potential client list so they have more listings and sales each month. This is also part of our formula to double or triple their sales and income. Help your agents by having them focus on building the list to include more potential clients and they will begin to increase their listings and sales numbers.



Sherri Johnson is CEO and founder of Sherri Johnson Coaching & Consulting. With 25 years of experience in real estate as an agent, broker and executive, Johnson now shares her proven methods through coaching, consulting and keynote speaking services nationwide. She is a national speaker for the Homes.com Secrets of Top Selling Agents tour and is the Official Real Estate Coach for McKissock Learning and Real Estate Express. Johnson has also been named an RISMedia Real Estate Newsmaker in 2020 and 2021 as an Influencer and Thought Leader. Schedule a free 30-minute coaching strategy session or visit www.sherrijohnson.com for more information.