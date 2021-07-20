KW Launches Team-Centric Expansion Network

Keller Williams (KW) is launching the KW Expansion Network to support the business operations of U.S.-based KW real estate expansion teams.

“Top-producing real estate teams continue to outperform the market substantially, so we’re accommodating their expansion needs under one national brand and one national brokerage,” said Marc King, president, Keller Williams.

By early 2022, the KW Expansion Network will be operational in all 50 states. Throughout 2021, KW will continue to initialize operations of the network. A KW expansion team is a team that expands beyond its local market to a new location.

The KW Expansion Network will maximize operational efficiencies for teams and offer a simplified, standardized compensation plan for expansion teams to grow into new markets. The network was developed in partnership with KW’s franchise owners and stakeholders.

Matthew Szalecki has been appointed the senior director of strategy and operations at the KW Expansion Network. Along with leading the initial R&D efforts, he will direct the operations, risk management and strategic policy and vision for the network.

Szalecki previously served as director of brokerage operations for Fathom Realty and as a regional operations manager for eXp Realty.

“I’m both honored and humbled by the opportunity to lead the KW Expansion Network,” said Szalecki. “We already lead the industry in the development and success of real estate teams. Now, we’ve made it operationally and financially simple to grow a team without borders.”

“Along with the operational efficiencies, expansion teams will be further supported with physical space provided by Keller Williams’ existing local offices for agents to meet with clients, attend live training events and closings and contribute to the culture of the local market center,” said Szalecki.

Source: Keller Williams