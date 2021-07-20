RE/MAX Adds 5 Vendors to Marketplace Roster

RE/MAX, LLC added five companies to the RE/MAX Approved Supplier program. Encompassing tools for everything from lead generation to digital payments and more, all services and materials are available for purchase directly through the RE/MAX Marketplace, the online portal exclusively available to RE/MAX agents in the U.S. and Canada.

New members of the RE/MAX Approved Supplier program include:

1800BusinessCards: A full-service online printing company offering a wide variety of printed marketing products, including business cards, postcards, flyers, door hangers, letterhead, envelopes and a variety of other common printing products. RE/MAX Affiliates can create custom marketing materials using the company’s free design templates and online design studio.

Content Square 1.

eLead Network: A new lead generation and conversion solution. Agents, teams and brokerages can choose any size coverage area and receive a guaranteed number of exclusive leads each month. They also offer a 20 Touch Lead Qualifying service. The eLead Network also offers integration with several CRMs.

Payload: Keybox by Payload provides billing, reporting, routing and compliance services. The digital payment platform helps integrate and automate real estate payments such as earnest money deposits, agent fees, commission and any other manual payment process. The full scope of the Keybox payment technology stack is now available to the RE/MAX network.

RateMyAgent: RateMyAgent helps affiliates with reviews. Through the platform, agents ask clients for one review that is then distributed across multiple channels. Reviews can also be gathered in one place on a unique page with links to the agent’s contact info and social media channels.

Content Square 2.

Stagerie: Stagerie is a national online home staging consultation marketplace, connecting real estate agents, homeowners, and expert stagers. Stagerie allows an agent to take photos with their phone of an occupied home and submit them for review. Within two days the agent receives a staging consultation task list to share with their client, who then uses the list to fully stage their home for photos, marketing and listing for sale.

Many of the companies in the RE/MAX Approved Supplier program offer exclusive discounts to RE/MAX agents.

For more information, please visit www.remax.com.