How Home Warranties Provide Stability in a Turbulent Market

In today’s incredibly hot, turbulent market, homes can be swept out of your clients’ grasp by cash offers and/or higher bids in bidding wars. With so much uncertainty today, it’s critical that real estate professionals provide their clients products and services they can rely on. This is where HSASM Home Warranty comes in.

Simply put, home warranties are service contracts that typically last a year. They cover a variety of systems and appliances throughout a home that may break or malfunction over time due to normal wear and tear. While home warranties are nothing new to the real estate industry, HSA continues to raise the bar by revolutionizing the way their products work—and the scope of what they offer.

Home warranty provider HSA has been a player in the space for decades, but their practices and services are anything but tired and dated. Founded in 1984, HSA has a strong reputation among buyers and sellers as a reliable company, which is why real estate industry veterans turn to them to provide services for their clients.

Sharon Spadaccini, an agent with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORS® – New Hope, has been in the real estate industry for 35 years. She speaks passionately when discussing HSA.

She tells us that home warranties are more important than ever before because of how turbulent real estate markets are all across the country.

“For my clients, the value of HSA’s services lies in the additional layer of protection they provide. This is especially true since some buyers are waiving inspections in order to secure a home.”

Spadaccini began working with HSA as soon as she joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices because, according to her, they provide her and her colleagues the support necessary to easily offer their services to buyers and sellers alike.

“I love the warranty covering the sellers during the term of the listing,” says Sharon Spadaccini. “That service is priceless. It is definitely a value-added program.”

Of course, some of HSA’s most popular products are the ones they provide for buyers. Today, many sellers do not provide the sort of protection that a company like HSA offers with the sale of their home.

“I would typically be able to have the sellers pay for [these services] for the buyers, but in this market, it is very different due to lack of inventory,” says Spadaccini. “However, it is highly suggested to all my buyers that they purchase a home warranty, especially in light of this market. Regardless of what the seller does, though, I educate my clients on the benefits of a home warranty at all times.”

Sharon Spadaccini notes that there have been numerous times when HSA has gone above and beyond to provide reliable service and an added level of comfort to her clients. One recent example sticks out in her mind.

“When [my buyers’] HVAC system stopped working during a hot summer month, they were able to get ahold of HSA quickly and discovered—to great relief—that they were covered,” she says.

The fast and responsive customer service that HSA is known for is not limited to buyers and sellers though. In fact, Spadaccini and her colleagues have come to expect the same level of service from HSA when they reach out to the company.

“When it comes to our HSA support team, not only are they fantastic, but they are also responsive, caring and willing to assist,” she explains.

Jameson Doris is RISMedia’s social media/blog editor. Email him your real estate news ideas to jdoris@rismedia.com.

For more information, please visit www.onlinehsa.com.