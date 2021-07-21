Improve Your Indoor Air Quality With New Flooring

Some types of flooring can attract contaminants, such as dust, mold and pet dander, that can affect human health. In addition, some flooring materials release chemical particles known as volatile organic compounds. Other household products, such as furniture, curtains, counters, cabinets and paint, release VOCs into the air, but flooring has more of an impact on indoor air quality than other sources because it covers a much larger amount of surface space. This is why your choice of flooring is so important when it comes to the quality of the air your family breathes.

Which Types of Flooring are the Best and Worst for Indoor Air Quality?

Carpet fibers can trap pollutants, such as dust and pet dander. Even frequent vacuuming and carpet cleaning can’t remove all those substances. Some carpets also emit volatile organic compounds, and carpet that is exposed to water can harbor mold. Those contaminants can have a negative impact on indoor air quality. If someone in your family has allergies or asthma and has been struggling with worsening symptoms, replacing your carpet might make breathing easier.

Hardwood flooring can be better than carpet when it comes to indoor air quality since hardwood is less likely to trap pollutants. Wood flooring is also attractive and easy to clean, and can boost your home’s resale value, but it is susceptible to water damage.

Vinyl flooring is a synthetic material that does not absorb contaminants the way carpet does. Vinyl flooring can become damaged if it gets wet and mold may grow under the surface. In some cases, solvents that are used to install vinyl flooring can affect indoor air quality and human health. If you’re thinking about putting vinyl flooring in one or more rooms in your home, ask about the installation process.

Laminate flooring is a synthetic material that is manufactured to resemble wood or stone. It does not absorb contaminants and is easy to clean, but it can be damaged by large amounts of water. Some types of laminate flooring release formaldehyde, which can negatively affect indoor air quality. Contaminants may also be released when pieces of laminate flooring are cut during the installation process.

Tile flooring does not trap contaminants such as dust, mold and bacteria. It is an easy-to-clean and water-resistant choice.

Consider Replacing the Flooring in Your House

Many people don’t realize how much the flooring in their home can affect the quality of the air they breathe. Materials that trap contaminants, emit volatile organic compounds and are susceptible to mold, can worsen symptoms of allergies and asthma. If a member of your family has been suffering from poor indoor air quality, installing new flooring might help.