Realogy Names Caitlin McCrory New Head Industry Relations

As Vice President, Industry Relations at Realogy, Caitlin McCrory will drive the company’s advocacy efforts, develop strategic policy objectives and build collaborative relationships with industry organizations. She will report directly to Marilyn Wasser, Realogy executive vice president and general counsel.



“In her new role, Caitlin will focus and amplify the deep industry experience, leadership and relationships that exist across Realogy’s leading brands and businesses,” said Wasser. “Now, more than ever, we must ensure the collective voices of our affiliated agents, franchise owners and business leaders rise above industry dissonance as Realogy aims to bring further transparency, simplicity and clarity to consumers. Caitlin’s extensive real estate knowledge, including expert understanding of data policy, multiple listing services and other critical components of the transaction, will help us shape the future of real estate.”

McCrory joins Realogy from Redfin, where she served as head of industry relations, focused on developing the company’s relationships with multiple listing services, associations and other brokerages. Previously, she served the National Association of Realtors (NAR), managing the association’s relationships with multiple listing services, the Real Estate Standards Organization and the Council of Multiple Listing Services. Prior to her role at NAR, McCrory was the communications director for Metro MLS.

“As the leader in a dynamic and changing industry, Realogy has an incredible opportunity to guide real estate’s future,” said McCrory. “I am excited to help forge that future by channeling Realogy’s broad industry insights, strengthening relationships across the real estate sphere, and engaging in strategic advocacy for those we serve to ensure Realogy continues to be a powerful voice in the industry.

For more information, please visit www.realogy.com.