Realty ONE Group Expands to Carmel Indiana

By RISMedia Staff

Realty ONE Group is opening a new office in Carmel, Indiana. The new office will be in one of the fastest growing metro areas in Indiana.

“My team and I are excited to bring the UnBrokerage to Carmel, Indiana,” said John Wischmeier, owner of Realty ONE Group Dream. “This is our third Indiana location. We pride ourselves on offering real estate professionals 100% commission, UNbeatable support, and an UNmatchable Coolture not found at any other brokerage.”

The office will celebrate with a Grand Opening on July 23 from 4:00 – 6:30 p.m.
The location will be 580 East Carmel Drive, Carmel IN 46032.

The latest office opening brings Realty ONE Group’s total to 337 offices in 46 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., Canada, Singapore and Spain.

For more information, please visit www.realtyonegroup.com.

