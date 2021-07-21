Rocket Homes Search Tool Expands to 50 States

Rocket Homes recently announced its home search tool now includes listings from all 50 states, with housing information on every major metropolitan area across the country.

“By pairing the ability to quickly find the perfect home for you, along with proprietary market intelligence not available on any other site, Rocket Homes has developed a truly game-changing platform that gives a much-needed competitive advantage in today’s incredibly hot housing market,” said Doug Seabolt, CEO of Rocket Homes. “Moving beyond the initial home search, through the complementary integration between sister companies Rocket Homes, Rocket Mortgage and Amrock, we’ve cracked the complexity of the purchase process to create the most seamless end-to-end experience—making what is a traditionally challenging transaction a simple one.”

Rocket Homes provides users with Housing Market Reports—insights that deliver data in an easy-to-consume format, including median list price compared to nearby cities, monthly analysis of number of homes for sale by bedroom count and year-over-year comparison of average days on market.

Rocket Homes also provides credit monitoring tools, educational materials and trainings to help homebuyers boost their credit score and ensure they are ready to buy a house. These resources were developed in-house using proprietary technology and are used by clients of many of the businesses across Rocket Companies.

“Rocket Homes achieving 50-state home search is a testament to how Rocket Companies is leveraging data and technology to move the needle—ensuring our clients have the most intuitive solutions to some of life’s most complex financial transactions,” said Jay Farner, CEO of Rocket Companies. “Americans crave simplicity and certainty when they are navigating major life changes. We are opening the door to more and more consumers who have traditionally shied away from the market by continuing to innovate and deliver industry-leading client experiences.”

In addition to home search, Rocket Homes has its Partner Agent Network—a network of thousands of agents in more than 3,000 counties. When a homebuyer enters the Rocket platform, they can be matched with a Rocket Homes Partner Agent based on their precise needs and location. The real estate professional can then use the Rocket Pro Insight tool to help guide their clients through the mortgage process.

For more information, please visit www.rockethomes.com.