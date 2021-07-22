NAR 2022 Leadership Academy Class Announced

The National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) recently announced the roster of its 2022 Leadership Academy class. Twenty REALTORS® from across the country have been chosen to participate in the 10-month program, which will prepare emerging state and local volunteers for future leadership positions at NAR.

“NAR’s Leadership Academy allows our volunteer leaders to develop the skills and gain the experiences they’ll need as they represent REALTORS® and work to secure a better future for American real estate,” said 2022 NAR President Leslie Rouda Smith. “This Academy helps us solidify NAR’s successful and long-standing volunteer leadership structure, and it prepares our next generation of leaders to make positive, lasting changes on the industry we love.”

The twenty REALTORS® selected, who will join a nationwide community of leaders with influence throughout the industry, will engage in both virtual and in-person educational experiences as part of the academy. Participants will learn the inner workings of NAR and gain key insights that will prepare them to serve in prominent committee roles and leadership positions at every level of the association.

REALTORS® selected to participate in the 2022 NAR Leadership class are:

1. Carlos Alleyne (Florida)

2. Lacy Browne (Montana)

3. Kama Burton (California)

4. Rebecca Byers (Texas)

5. Michelle Doherty (Virginia)

6. Nicola Esposito (New Jersey)

7. Melanie Gamble (Washington, D.C.)

8. Brian Gomillion (Mississippi)

9. Maurice Hampton (Illinois)

10. Anthony Harrington (North Carolina)

11. Ines Hegedus-Garcia (Florida)

12. Senia Johnson (Alabamaa)

13. James Major (Massachusetts)

14. Amy McCoy (Georgia)

16. Joshua McGrath (West Virginia)

17. Robert Morris (Tennessee)

18. Tracey Royal (Illinois)

19. Jeff Smart (Washington State)

20. Georgia Stevens (Washington State)

21. Michelle Walker (Missouri)

The program will begin in January 2022 and culminate at the 2022 REALTORS® Conference and Expo in Orlando, Florida, the following November. For more information about NAR’s Leadership Academy, including individual session summaries and resources for prospective 2023 applicants, visit nar.realtor/leadershipacademy.

The application period for the 2023 class runs from Dec. 2, 2021, through Feb. 28, 2022.