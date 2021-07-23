Realty ONE Group Expands to Central America

Realty ONE Group has sold the franchise rights to an owner in Costa Rica who will bring the company’s business model and proprietary systems to Central America.

Sergio E. Gonzalez, an entrepreneur with more than two decades in real estate and a 30-year resident of the country, is opening doors to new offices in Costa Rica, a strategic gateway for Realty ONE Group to expand into South America.

“We’ve found another passionate and dynamic owner who believes, like we do, in opening doors to new, impactful and more successful careers for real estate pros and creating WOW experiences for buyers and sellers,” said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and founder of Realty ONE Group.

“Realty ONE Group is offering me an opportunity to help more real estate professionals and to be incredibly competitive with a business model and brand that make perfect sense,” said Gonzalez who is an active board member and president of the Ethics Tribunal in Costa Rica.

For more information, please visit www.realtyonegroup.com.