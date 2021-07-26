3 Simple Tips for a Great Road Trip

A relatively inexpensive way to travel and a guaranteed way to inspire family memories, it’s no wonder that road trips are a popular way to spend time off. Unfortunately, road-tripping without the proper planning can make an otherwise good vacation lackluster. For your next trip, follow these simple tips to make sure that the journey is just as fun as the destination.

Pre-Plan Your Stops

A good road trip plan always includes stops at reasonable times. If you are traveling with elderly adults or young children, you may want to increase the frequency of your stops. Allowing everyone a chance to use the restroom and stretch their legs is key. Consider adding a few park stops on your route. Stopping at parks can ensure that kids get a chance to play and adults can prevent health issues like blood clotting from sitting for too long. Park tables are also a much more pleasant way to eat a packed lunch or takeout, plus the greenery can be a refreshing site after being on the road for a long time.

Bring a Variety of Snacks

Road trips and fun snacks go hand-in-hand. While comfort food, fast food and fun snacks are often road trip staples, it’s important to keep your body properly fueled. Pick out your favorite crunchy chips and candy, but be sure to add in some good sources of packable proteins, fruits and veggies to prevent feeling uncomfortable from overindulgence. Be sure to also bring water bottles and low-sugar juices to keep everyone hydrated. After all, no one wants to have an upset stomach or suffer through a sugar crash when there are still hours of traveling ahead.

Pack Smarter

Instead of trying to fit everything in your car, consider what you could borrow or rent at your destination. You may be tempted to shove everything in the back, but too much in the trunk can create less visibility (depending on your vehicle model) and hamper fuel economy. Items like strollers, cots, playpens and bedding can all likely be rented or borrowed from your hotel upon arrival. Since everyone will likely feel more comfortable with their favorite pillow, consider bringing this from home. This also allows passengers, especially children, to easily rest during the drive. Be sure to leave space in your car when you first leave to ensure there is room for souvenirs, as well as a separate bag for dirty clothes.