4 Tips for Getting Started at the Gym

Going to the gym is a healthy habit that can boost your mental health, energy and long-term heart health. With the plethora of benefits that come with regular exercise, there’s no doubt that it is worth the hassle to fit it into your schedule. If you’re ready to take the plunge and get started at your local gym, these tips can help.

Choose a Gym Close By

A long commute is not at the top of anyone’s wishlist. While you may be willing to endure a long commute for a job that pays you, you’re less likely to follow through with an already tenuous gym commitment if you have to travel far to get there. Choose a gym close to your house so you can easily pop in.

Meet With a Trainer

Whether you’re new to going to a gym entirely, or this is just your first time in a while, meeting with a trainer can be an excellent choice. As a new gym member, a trainer can give you a property orientation, show you how to use the equipment safely and can even help you create a personalized workout plan. Having this accountability and specialized attention can be helpful whether you’re new to the lifestyle or a seasoned gym-goer.

Content Square 1.

Go With a Plan

Getting to the gym may be one obstacle, but it is all too easy to waste time while you’re there. Be sure that you go with a plan so that you can get the most efficient workout possible. Whether you get a personalized plan from a trainer, buy a standard workout plan online or make up your own, be sure you know before you walk into the gym what you’re going to be doing.

Find a Reward System

Creating a new habit can be hard. Give your brain that extra motivation by creating a reward system within your routine. It could be a physical reward, like a delicious smoothie after your workout or some new workout shoes, or it could be a less tangible reward like watching your favorite show while you’re on the treadmill. Whatever you choose, be sure that your reward is not undermining your health goals or creating bad habits. For instance, don’t convince yourself you can only have a donut when you work out or you’ll feel like your workout is punishment for an “unhealthy” choice.