Daily Tasks to Make Bathroom Cleaning a Cinch

No one likes to spend their day completing household chores, and few chores could be classified as fun. Of all the tasks on everyone’s to-do list, cleaning the bathroom is often the most dreaded. If you want your bathroom to sparkle with minimum effort, simple daily tasks are the best solution.

Squeegee Shower Walls

Soap scum can be difficult to clean, and it looks unpleasant. With most cleaning tasks, the best cleaning tools and techniques can’t be completed with small and consistent efforts. Keep the cleaning to a minimum by using a squeegee on your shower walls and doors after each use. By using a squeegee you quickly wipe away the moisture that would otherwise build up to create mildew or soap scum. Get an inexpensive squeegee with a suction cup to keep this item close by after every household member showers.

Quick-Wipe Countertops

Hair spray, makeup, toothpaste and dust all come together to create nasty grime on bathroom countertops. Instead of trying to tackle a caked-on mess, simply use a cloth or cleaning wipe every day after you have completed your nightly ablutions. On a regularly cleaned counter, this wipe down can take less than a minute, but if you wait, the scrubbing can involve quite a concerted effort.

Swish Toilet Bowl

An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, particularly when it comes to a cleaning task as unusually gross as cleaning the toilet. Between dust buildup and other unmentionable grime, cleaning a long-ignored toilet is not for the faint of heart. Instead of facing a daunting task that requires strong chemical disinfectants, use a gentle soap or mild cleaner to swish and clean your toilet bowl every day.

Quick-Wipe Your Toilet

Get the most out of that cleaning cloth or wipe that you used on the counter. Use it to quickly wipe the back, lid and seat of the toilet bowl. When you’re finished, simply toss or wash your clothes accordingly.

Between shower scum, dried-up toothpaste and a host of unpleasant germs, it’s no wonder some people avoid cleaning the bathroom as much as possible. Efficient cleaners know that keeping the bathroom clean doesn’t have to be a terrible chore and that a few wise daily tasks can make the job a breeze.