ERA Expands in California With CARLILE Affiliation

ERA® Real Estate recently announced the affiliation of ERA CARLILE Realty Group. Founded in 2005 the company is headquartered in Sacramento, California, and serves Arden-Arcade, Sacramento, Fair Oaks, Carmichael, Orangevale, Rancho Cordova, Elk Grove, Roseville, Rocklin and Lincoln, as well as other Northern California communities.

With three offices and 40 affiliated sales associates, the firm was responsible for $52 million in sales volume in 2020. As a vertically integrated residential real estate group, CARLILE also produced $406 million in loan volume in 2020, while also building dozens of homes over the last decade.

Broker/Owner Taylor Greer is a third-generation real estate professional, following in the footsteps of his grandfather, father, mother and uncle. He began his real estate career focusing on mortgage and development business. Greer launched his real estate brokerage after recognizing that he could provide agents with exceptional training on the underserved business side of real estate transactions, including negotiations, appraisals and contracting.

“Taylor is a shining example of an entrepreneur. He has taken his lifelong passion for real estate to build a company focused on every aspect of the transaction while creating a close-knit culture that prioritizes agent development and growth,” said Sherry Chris, president and CEO of ERA® Real Estate. “This inclusive, supportive culture has been a driving factor in retaining his sales team and supporting the firm’s success. Now, with access to ERA’s industry-leading learning programs, innovative technology platforms, as well as a sophisticated suite of marketing tools, Taylor and his team are well-positioned for future growth and an enhanced market presence.”

“At our brokerage, we value our agents’ growth and strive to support them in every way possible, whether that be personalized training courses or marketing tools to help them build their brand,” said Taylor Greer, broker/owner, ERA CARLILE Realty. “After years of success in our market, we realized that affiliating with a credible brand would help lead us to tremendous growth. We were immediately impressed by the wide range of ERA programs and resources available, especially the accountability training programs and an extensive list of lead generators. Additionally, the ERA brand’s dedication to collaboration, innovation, diversity and growth align perfectly with my business philosophy.”

For more information, please visit www.era.com.