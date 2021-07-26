How to Prep Your Home for a Heat Wave

If your local area is expecting an unusual amount of heat, it is important to ensure that your home and your household is prepared. Keep your pets, family and home safe and cared for with these heat wave preparedness tips.

Understand Extreme Heat

Extreme heat is a period of high heat and humidity with temperatures above 90 degrees for at least two to three days.

During Extreme Heat Warnings, Remember to:

Seek air conditioning if possible

Avoid strenuous activity outdoors

Wear light clothing

Stay hydrated

Keep an eye on the elderly or young children who can suffer worse adverse effects

Look for signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke

Prep Your Home for a Heat Wave

Summer sun can mean high electricity bills. Weatherproofing is always a good idea to save money and keep your air conditioning from overworking. During a heat wave, air conditioning units will have even more difficulty keeping your home cool. During a heatwave, excess electricity use can also put a strain on your local power grid, causing outages and potential blackouts.

Keep Your Home Cool and Prevent Your Air Conditioner From Overworking by:

Using light-blocking curtains on windows

Supplementing your AC with fans

Turning your AC down if you are on vacation

Use a misting device to cool down ambient air near your AC

Install outdoor window shades or awnings

Avoid using your oven or stovetop

Have Emergency Materials On-Hand in Case of Power Failure:

Standard emergency kit: flashlight, batteries, candles, matches, a battery-operated radio and a first aid kit

Have ice packs, extra drinking water and battery-operated fans on-hand

Keep a small stockpile of household essentials, food and pet food in an easily accessible location

Heat waves are not only inconvenient, but under the wrong circumstances, they can prove deadly. Prep your home and family with these effective tips so that you can stay safe and cool during the next time extreme heat poses a problem for your local area.