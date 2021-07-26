Industry Experts Break Down New Ways to Make More Money

If there’s a universal language in any industry, it’s money. In real estate, brokers can lose sight of the strategies that matter most, becoming distracted by new technology and offerings that may not provide return on investment.



RISMedia’s Real Estate CEO & Agent Leadership Exchange, co-presented by the National Association of REALTORS®, will be addressing the topic of profitability, among many other timely and relevant subjects. Register today to hear from more than 75 of the industry’s most dynamic brokerage owners who will join us as speakers, as well as some of real estate’s most successful agents, team leaders, business coaches, brand executives and experts.



When: Sept. 14, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET



Brokers will want to tune into this session specifically: Broker Track: Revving Up Revenue: New Ways to Increase Profitability—featuring Dan Forsman, president and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties; Larry Flick V, president and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORS®/The Trident Group and Anthony Lamacchia, broker/owner and CEO of Lamacchia Realty, Inc.



As margins continue to get squeezed, brokers are getting creative when it comes to generating new revenue and streamlining operations. From adding services to cutting expenses, this panel of top brokers will share strategies for increasing the bottom line in today’s market.



As an attendee, you’ll receive access to the full replays of all sessions, like this track featuring Forsman from our Spring Into Action event earlier this year: The State of Real Estate: Market Conditions and Outlook in Key Regions.



Watch it now:



