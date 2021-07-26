Kinlin Grover and Sister Firms Join Compass

Above L to R: Jeffery Heighton, Regional President of Compass New England with Michael Schlott, President of the Randall Family of Companies (Kinlin Grover Compass, Randall Realtors Compass, Page Taft Compass).

Kinlin Grover Real Estate President Michael Schlott recently announced that Kinlin Grover—along with its sister firms in Rhode Island and Connecticut: Randall REALTORS® and Page Taft—is joining Compass.

Under the new Kinlin Grover Compass brand, the firm will continue to operate as a Southeastern Massachusetts real estate brokerage, maintaining its leadership team, staff and marketing with the added resources and technology of Compass. Jeffery Heighton, Compass’ New England regional president, will work in partnership with Kinlin Grover Compass leadership to grow their footprint in Massachusetts.

“Over the years we’ve adopted countless resources to ensure the very best experience for our agents and our clients. After meeting with Compass, we realized this strategic alliance would allow us to maintain our company culture while providing the best-in-class agent support, marketing and technology offered on the Compass platform. We’re excited to join with a company who values their agents as customers and trusted partners and who has the vision and resources to build and invest in our profession, bringing the highest level of service to our clients,” said Schlott.

“At Compass we always aim to collaborate without ego and that’s what we are announcing today—a collaboration between Compass and some of the most experienced real estate professionals in New England,” said Heighton. “This partnership further expands Compass’ robust network across Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut, creating new opportunities for our New England agents and beyond.”

“By joining Compass, Kinlin Grover Real Estate isn’t just raising the bar with agent support and technology but we’re also elevating an even higher standard of customer service for our clients. We couldn’t be more excited about our new partnership. This is an opportunity for us to participate in the innovation and growth that Compass is chartering the course for, and to contribute to its growth by expanding its footprint further into New England,” said Doug Randall, CEO of Kinlin Grover and The Randall Family of Companies.

Source: Kinlin Grover