Tips for Weatherproofing Your Home

Weatherproofing your home can be an inexpensive way to make your house more eco-friendly and to ensure that your pocketbook isn’t getting lighter unnecessarily. While proper weatherproofing does require an investment of time, the payoff can be larger than you would expect. Save on electricity and keep your home more comfortable throughout the year with these weatherproofing tips.

Install Door Sweeps

The gap under your door may seem small, but it can have a surprising impact on your home’s overall efficiency. Stop letting in the outdoor air during inclement weather by installing door sweeps to add a layer of protection from the outside. These are inexpensive and relatively easy items to install on any exterior doors, making them the perfect weatherproofing item to put at the top of your list.

Add Weatherstripping

Small cracks, gaps and holes by windows and doors can wreak havoc on your heating and cooling efforts. Using caulking and weatherstripping can eliminate this issue with ease. Purchase weatherstripping at your local hardware or home improvement store and you will not only lower your electricity bill, but help seal out drafts, moisture and dust. This can help mitigate mold buildup around your windows and keep out bugs.

Content Square 1.

Use Blackout or Thermal Curtains

Blackout curtains can be effective for promoting sleep, but they can also offer a small amount of insulation. During a heat wave, they can provide an extra layer of insulation from the outdoor air. In the cold winter months, blackout curtains can offer a small benefit of keeping the cold air out and the heat inside, but if you want to get the most effective protection, opt for thermal curtains instead.

Purchase a Water Heater Tank Cover

Your living space is not the only area that needs extra protection during certain times of the year. If your basement is chilly during the winter months, you are likely making your water heater work harder to keep your water warm. To prevent your water heater from losing heat, purchase a water heater tank cover to further insulate it against the cold winter temps.