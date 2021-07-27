5 Ways to Save Money Like Grandma Did

Grandma didn’t have access to the array of processed foods, online shopping venues or financing options available to most of us today. What she did have, in most cases, was limited income and a need to make money stretch.

Working parents today have more demands on their time and more complex family schedules. But economists say many of Grandma’s ploys are as relevant today as they were then. If you’re looking to pare the fat from your monthly spend, try doing some things the way she did.

Plan Ahead – Food budgeting is easier if you plan meals ahead of time and grocery shop from a list. While a kid’s late practice or a late night at the office may occasionally scuttle the plan in favor of take-out, you’ll finish the month with more in your pocket if you make a plan and try to stick with it—and that means eating in more than going out.

Skip Pre-Cut and Processed – It’s no big deal to chop veggies yourself or to simmer a batch of soup, stew or pasta sauce in the evening, cooking enough for two or three meals. You’ll save by finding a few easy recipes and skipping pre-cut and processed foods.

Pack Lunches – Eating out is expensive. You’ll save a bundle and control the calories by packing daily lunches for the family. Save more by packing a picnic lunch for a day trip with friends or family. It’s far cheaper than restaurant dining and a good way to stop and enjoy the scenery.

Pay With Cash – Grandma did not shop with credit cards. Period. Go to the ATM and shop with cash. It’s a good way to keep from spending more than you had intended.

Start Saving – …and not just in your 401K. Grandma had a piggy bank or a coffee can where she stashed emergency money. Save your change. Pay yourself first out of every paycheck, automatically stashing five or ten percent of every paycheck into a separate account. Put aside all of the singles or five-dollar bills that wind up in your wallet. However you decide to save, you’ll be amazed at how quickly it adds up.