Early Signs of Diabetes

Both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes can lead to levels of sugar in the blood that are too high. Either type of diabetes can begin at any age, but Type 1 diabetes typically begins in childhood or adolescence, while Type 2 diabetes typically occurs in people over the age of 40.

Diabetes has several common symptoms. With Type 1 diabetes, symptoms may arise quickly and may be severe. With Type 2 diabetes, signs of the condition are often mild and easy to overlook. If you experience these symptoms of diabetes, see your doctor as soon as possible.

How the Body Normally Processes Sugar

When we eat, the body converts food into glucose that provides energy for cells. In a healthy person, the pancreas produces a hormone called insulin and secretes it into the bloodstream. Insulin helps sugar enter cells, which reduces the amount of sugar circulating in the blood. That prompts the pancreas to secrete less insulin.

How Diabetes Affects the Body

If your body doesn’t produce enough insulin, or if it makes insulin but your cells resist it, your cells won’t get the glucose they need. That can leave you feeling tired and hungry all the time.

If you have high blood sugar because of diabetes, your kidneys will try to filter it out of your blood by producing more urine than usual. You’ll have to use the bathroom more frequently and you’ll be thirstier than usual. Since your body will be using fluids to produce more urine, you may also experience dry mouth and dry, itchy skin.

If your body can’t get enough energy from the food you eat, it may use fat and muscle for fuel instead. That can cause you to lose weight, even if you haven’t changed your eating habits or started exercising more. Your body can also produce ketones, which can cause nausea and vomiting. If ketone levels get too high, that can lead to diabetic ketoacidosis, which can be life threatening.

Diabetes can produce other symptoms. Sores and cuts may take longer than usual to heal. You may also experience yeast infections or blurred vision.

If You Have Concerns, See Your Doctor

People who have diabetes often don’t have severe symptoms or don’t realize that the issues they’re experiencing can be signs of diabetes, which is why it’s important to know what to look out for. If you’re concerned about your blood sugar, your physician can discuss your symptoms and order tests. Be sure to visit your doctor for routine physicals and checkups.