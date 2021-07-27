How to Protect Your Family From Ticks When You Go Hiking or Camping

Wooded areas, such as hiking trails and campgrounds, can be relaxing places to enjoy family time. They may also be infested with ticks, which can transmit serious illnesses, such as Lyme disease. If you’re planning a hiking or camping trip, here are some things you can do to protect everyone from ticks.

Avoid Areas Where Ticks Are Likely to Be

While you won’t be able to avoid ticks entirely when you’re out in the woods, you can stay away from places where they tend to be found, such as in overgrown areas. When you and your family are hiking, stick to the center of the trail as much as possible. If you go camping, sit on a bench, folding chair or blanket, not directly on the ground.

Dress Appropriately

Cover as much skin as possible when you go hiking or camping. Wear a long-sleeved shirt, long pants and boots. Pull up your socks and tuck your pants into them so ticks won’t be able to get to your skin. Wearing light-colored clothing can make it easier to spot any ticks that may attach themselves to you.

Ticks can be hard to find if they’re hidden in your or your child’s hair. Have everyone wear a hat when spending time in the woods.

Use Products That Can Protect Your Family From Ticks

You can use an insecticide with 0.5% permethrin to protect your clothing, boots and camping gear from ticks. You may even be able to purchase camping and hiking gear that has already been treated with permethrin.

Several types of insect repellents are effective against ticks. Look for a product with DEET, picaridin, Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus (OLE), para-menthane-diol (PMD), IR3535 or 2-undecanone. Follow the instructions carefully. If you have young children, read the label to make sure a product will be safe for them.

Cover every inch of exposed skin. To apply insect repellent to the face, spray some on your hands, then carefully wipe it on the face with your fingers.

Check Your Body, Clothing and Gear for Ticks

Inspect your body and clothing, as well as your children’s, for ticks frequently while you’re on your hiking or camping trip and after you return home. Ticks look for moist, dark areas, such as the armpits and groin. Use tweezers to remove any ticks that you find. If you’re going hiking or camping for several days and staying in an area where showers are available, make sure that everyone showers daily, especially after spending time in wooded or overgrown areas.

Talk to Your Kids

If your children are old enough to understand, explain to them that ticks can bite them and make them sick. Tell them that it’s important to stay covered up as much as possible and to stay out of places where ticks live. Encourage older kids to look out for their younger siblings and to remind them about ticks if necessary.