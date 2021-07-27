Rental Vacancies Rise While Homeowner Rates Remain Flat

Search
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Search in comments
Search in excerpt
Filter by Custom Post Type
Content from
{ "homeurl": "https://rismedia.com/", "resultstype": "vertical", "resultsposition": "hover", "itemscount": 4, "imagewidth": 70, "imageheight": 70, "resultitemheight": "auto", "showauthor": 0, "showdate": 1, "showdescription": 1, "charcount": 3, "noresultstext": "No results!", "didyoumeantext": "Did you mean:", "defaultImage": "https://rismedia.com/wp-content/plugins/ajax-search-pro/img/default.jpg", "highlight": 0, "highlightwholewords": 1, "openToBlank": 1, "scrollToResults": 0, "resultareaclickable": 1, "autocomplete": { "enabled": 1, "googleOnly": 1, "lang": "en", "mobile": 1 }, "triggerontype": 1, "triggeronclick": 1, "triggeronreturn": 1, "triggerOnFacetChange": 1, "trigger": { "delay": 300, "autocomplete_delay": 310 }, "overridewpdefault": 0, "override_method": "post", "redirectonclick": 0, "redirectClickTo": "results_page", "redirect_on_enter": 0, "redirectEnterTo": "results_page", "redirect_url": "?s={phrase}", "settingsimagepos": "left", "settingsVisible": 0, "hresulthidedesc": "0", "prescontainerheight": "400px", "pshowsubtitle": "0", "pshowdesc": "1", "closeOnDocClick": 1, "iifNoImage": "description", "iiRows": 2, "iiGutter": 5, "iitemsWidth": 200, "iitemsHeight": 200, "iishowOverlay": 1, "iiblurOverlay": 1, "iihideContent": 1, "loaderLocation": "auto", "analytics": 0, "analyticsString": "", "show_more": { "url": "?s={phrase}", "action": "ajax" }, "mobile": { "trigger_on_type": 1, "trigger_on_click": 1, "hide_keyboard": 0 }, "compact": { "enabled": 1, "width": "300px", "closeOnMagnifier": 1, "closeOnDocument": 0, "position": "fixed", "overlay": 0 }, "animations": { "pc": { "settings": { "anim" : "fadedrop", "dur" : 300 }, "results" : { "anim" : "fadedrop", "dur" : 300 }, "items" : "fadeInDown" }, "mob": { "settings": { "anim" : "fadedrop", "dur" : 300 }, "results" : { "anim" : "fadedrop", "dur" : 300 }, "items" : "voidanim" } }, "autop": { "state": "disabled", "phrase": "", "count": 100 } }

Rental Vacancies Rise While Homeowner Rates Remain Flat

By RISMedia Staff

0 comments

Rental Vacancies Rise While Homeowner Rates Remain Flat
Share This Post Now!

National vacancy rates in the second quarter 2021 were 6.2% for rental housing and 0.9% for homeowner housing, according to the latest data from the Commerce Department. The rental vacancy rate increased 0.5 percentage points YoY (by 5.7%) and is 0.6 percentage points lower than the rate in the first quarter 2021 (6.8%). The homeowner vacancy rate of 0.9% remained flat YoY and virtually the same as the rate in the first quarter 2021 as well.

The homeownership rate of 65.4% was 2.5 percentage points lower YoY (67.9 percent) but not statistically different from the rate in the first quarter 2021 (65.6 percent).

Regional Breakdown

Homeowner Vacancy Rates
– South:1%
– Midwest: 0.7%
– Northeast: 0.9%
– West: 0.8%

Rental Vacancy Rates
– South: 6.9%
– Midwest: 7.3%
– Northeast: 5.6%
– West: 4.8%

An estimated 89.0% of the housing units in the United States in Q2 2021 were occupied and 11.0% were vacant. Owner-occupied housing units made up 58.2% of total housing units, while renter-occupied units made up 30.8%.

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

192.168.100.54