Should You Buy a House With a Sump Pump?

A sump pump sits in a small pit on the basement floor. It turns on automatically if it detects a rise in the water table and pumps water away from the house to prevent flooding in the basement.

If you’re looking at houses and you come across one that has a sump pump, you may be concerned about past and future water damage. You shouldn’t automatically pass on a house that has a sump pump, but you should ask questions so you’re fully informed before you make a decision.

A Sump Pump Can Help You Avoid Expensive Bills

Flooding in the basement can cause significant structural damage, as well as mold. Water can damage appliances, such as a washer and dryer. In a house with a finished basement, flooding can destroy carpet, furniture and electronics, such as a TV and video game consoles.

Homeowners insurance generally doesn’t cover flooding. That means if your basement floods, you’ll have to pay to repair your home and replace damaged or destroyed belongings. A sump pump will keep water out of the basement so you won’t have to worry about those types of out-of-pocket expenses.

You Won’t Have to Pay to Install a Sump Pump

If you move into a house without a sump pump, then discover that the basement floods when there is heavy rain, you may have to buy and install a new sump pump, which can be expensive. If you purchase a house that already has a sump pump, you won’t have to cover that expense. You may have to replace the sump pump eventually, so be sure to ask how old it is before you agree to buy the house.

A Sump Pump Requires Routine Maintenance

It’s important to routinely inspect a sump pump to make sure it will work when you need it to. If you buy a house with a sump pump, ask for a copy of the owner’s manual or find one online so you know how to care for the system and keep it running properly. Also, ask for prior receipts that show dates of inspection and maintenance, and be sure to stick to a consistent schedule.

You May Have to Install a Battery Backup

Sump pumps run on electricity. If you lose power during a storm, the sump pump won’t work unless it has a battery backup system. If you’re thinking about buying a house with a sump pump, ask if it has a battery backup. If not, you can have one installed for a relatively small price.

The House May Have Experienced Water Damage

It’s possible that the current owner or a previous occupant installed a sump pump as a preventive measure. It’s also possible that the sump pump was installed after the basement flooded. Inquire about any water damage that may have occurred.

If the property had water damage and you decide to move ahead with a potential purchase, ask the home inspector to focus on the quality of repairs. Discuss the issue with your real estate agent and ask for advice on whether you should buy the house or keep looking.