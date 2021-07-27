Signs That Your House May Have Mold Behind the Walls

Water from a leaky roof, pipe or appliance can cause mold to grow in a house. Even a small amount of water can lead to a significant mold issue. Mold can cause serious respiratory problems, especially in people who already have allergies or asthma.

Sometimes minor leaks aren’t noticed right away, or homeowners simply don’t take them as seriously as they should. When a problem isn’t addressed, water can gradually cause damage that may go undetected for months or longer. If your house has mold behind the walls, you may not be able to see it, but you may notice other signs that there’s a problem hidden from view.

Visible Damage to Walls

If drywall is exposed to moisture, it may show several tell-tale signs. In some cases, walls will bow or bulge due to moisture. Sometimes walls will feel damp because of condensation, but often, signs of water damage won’t be so obvious.

Walls may have water stains and discoloration. If you painted over walls that were discolored, but the problem came back, that may be a sign that there’s mold behind the walls. Paint or wallpaper that is peeling or cracking can also point to a serious moisture problem and the possible presence of mold.

Musty Odor

You may not notice any visible signs of mold, but you may detect a musty smell in a particular room or throughout your house. That can point to a serious mold problem lurking behind the walls, just out of view.

Allergic Reactions

If you or a member of your family has been experiencing sneezing, a runny nose, coughing, postnasal drip, or itchy, red or watery eyes, something in the environment may be triggering an allergic reaction. Mold may be the culprit. Look through your house for other potential signs of a mold problem.

Have a Professional Inspect Your Home

If you suspect that there is mold behind one or more walls in your house, you may be tempted to make a hole in the drywall or peel back wallpaper to take a closer look and see if your suspicion is correct. That can be dangerous since it can release mold spores into the air. If you or other members of your family inhale them, your health may suffer. Also, if you have an older home, asbestos and/or lead may be present.

Instead, contact a professional with the appropriate training and experience to detect mold and handle it safely. Don’t wait to act.