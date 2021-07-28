5 Gift Ideas for New Homeowners

Has a friend or family member recently become a new homeowner? Here are some ideas for meaningful and useful housewarming gifts.

Gift Card to Local Eateries

A gift certificate to a restaurant or local deli gives the homeowners a way to get to know their new neighborhood.

Plants for Inside or Out

Easy-to-grow plants will not only add personality to the new home, but also grow with the homeowners throughout the years.

Wind Chimes

This versatile gift can go anywhere, from the balcony of a high-rise to a kitchen window to a front porch or patio.

Pantry Supplies

Give them a variety of items to have on hand. Consider basics such as dried pasta and rice, frequently used spices, jarred olives, broth, canned tomatoes and hot sauces.

House Numbers

Available in a variety of materials and designs, house numbers can be personalized with the owners’ name and full address or simply be a set of numbers.